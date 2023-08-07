Months after arresting a fraudster impersonating a senior officer in the Prime Minister Officer (PMO) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday a nabbed fake IPS-IAS couple who dumped a large number of people by promising jobs and other administrative favours.

The fraudulent IPS and IAS officers have been identified as Manmohan Ganjoo, son of late Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar, and his wife Ayoush Koul Ganjoo. Manmohan Ganjoo was impersonating a senior IPS officer and his wife Ayoush Koul Ganjoo was pretending to be an IAS officer.

"A couple arrested for impersonating as IPS & IAS Officer. They had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs, transfers, and other favours. Accused: Manmohan Ganjoo (fake IPS) S/o Lt Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar & Ayoush Koul Ganjoo (fake IAS) his wife", Srinagar Police tweeted.

Fake IPS officer is a suspended cop

According to Srinagar Police, the impersonating IPS officer Manmohan Ganjoo is suspended police personnel.

"Laptops, mobiles containing many fake transfer & appointment orders including his own order of induction into IPS seized. fraudulently possessed cash, jewellery, and other incriminating articles also recovered from his house", police said.

Police said that an FIR no 73/2023 under section 170,419,420,467,468,471 of IPC was registered in Sadar Police Station. Three victims have come forward so far and reported fraud by this couple.

"Public is requested not to fall prey to such fraudsters. Victims should report if they have been duped by this 'conman-couple'," added the police.

A Couple arrested for Impersonating as IPS & IAS Officer. They had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs/transfers & other favours. Accused: Manmohan Ganjoo (fake IPS) S/o Lt Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar & Ayoush Koul Ganjoo (fake IAS) his wife 1/3 pic.twitter.com/E85vwpZ6D1 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) August 7, 2023

One impersonating IPS officer was earlier arrested by the Jammu police

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a class-fourth employee of the J&K government who was impersonating as senior Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of Madhya Pradesh. He was fleecing people and collecting money through different means.

The fake IPS officer was caught by Jammu and Kashmir Police after a lady from Ludhiana lodged a complaint.

A complaint was received at Police Station Bus Stand Jammu by one lady namely Anuradha from Ludhiana stating that one person who has made fake ID of an IPS officer of DIG rank did fraud with her and took away her jewellry worth Rs 8 lakhs approximately and cash Rs. 76000 via online transaction through BHIM App to his wife's account namely Sunita Devi resident of Arnia area of Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district.

According to police, the arrested fraud was a fourth-class employee of the Jammu and Kashmir Irrigation Department. He had created a fake ID and was impersonating an IPS rank officer. The complainant reported that being an aspirant of the IPS probationary examination, she met the accused on social media, police said.

Earlier a fraudster posing as a PMO official was arrested by J&K Police

In March this year, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Gujarat-based cheater who befooled higher-ups of the Jammu and Kashmir administration by impersonating a senior officer in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The conman Dr. Kiran J Patel son of Jagdesh Patel posed himself as Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) Prime Minister's Office, New Delhi. Patel had been claiming that he had been deputed to the Kashmir Valley to explore developmental avenues.