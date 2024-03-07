A BJP leader, Pramod Yadav, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Thursday. According to reports, Pramod Yadav, a resident of the Bodhapur village located in the Sikrara police station area, was shot in broad daylight by motorcycle-borne assailants who had come to meet him on the pretext of giving a wedding invitation. The assailants fired three shots and fled after the incident.

Yadav was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The Superintendent of Police, Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma, said that a team had been deployed to arrest the accused.

Who was Pramod Yadav?

Pramod Yadav, 55, was Jaunpur district unit president of BJP Kisan Morcha, working as the 'Zila Mahamantri'. Yadav is described as a friendly and humble human being by his peers and friends. He was quite active in regional politics, being involved in the welfare of the district.

In 2012, Pramod Yadav contested the Assembly elections from the Malhani seat but lost. He was contesting against Jagriti Singh, the then-wife of former MP Dhananjay Singh.

Yadav's father, Rajabali Yadav, who is a resident of Bodhapur village, is an old Jan Sanghi. He had contested the Legislative Assembly elections several times.