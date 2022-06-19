Two Pak nationals among three terrorists killed in twin encounters in Kashmir Close
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been shot at by unidentified assailants in Mainpuri, police officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, two unidentified persons shot BJP Scheduled Caste Yuva Morcha district president, Gautam Kathariya, late on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday.

shoot
Gun violence [Representational Image]Pexels

He received bullet injuries near his shoulder and was admitted to a hospital, from where doctors referred him to Agra for advanced medical treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

The police reached the spot and launched a search operation for the assailants.

More details are awaited.

