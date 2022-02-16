Noted and eminent Kannada poet Nadoja Channaveer Kanavi passed away at a private hospital at Sattur near Dharwad on Wednesday. The senior poet died of multiple organ failure. He was aged 93.

Kanavi was hospitalised on January 14 after he complained of respiratory problems. He tested positive for COVID-19 and shifted to ICU thereafter. He recovered from COVID, but remained on a ventilator for several days.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced the medical expenditure for the treatment of Kanavi would be taken care of by the government. Bommai had even visited the poet during his visit to Hubbali on February 13.

Kanavi's health deteriorated and he was not responding to medical treatment. He passed away on Wednesday.

Who was Nadoja Channaveer Kanavi?

Nadoja Channaveer Kanavi was born in Hombal village of Gadag district on June 18, 1928. He did his schooling in RLS High School while he received food and shelter in Murugha Mutt. He then joined Karnataka College for BA. He graduated in MA in Kannada from Karnataka University in 1952 and then he joined the publication division of the university as a secretary. He served in the university for 31 years before retiring as its director in 1983.

Kanavi received several awards, including Central Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems 'Jeevadhwani' in 1982, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi Award in 1985, Karnatak Rajyotsava Award in 1989, Pampa Award in 1999, 'Nadoja' honorary D Litt by Hampi Kannada University in 2002, honorary doctorate by Karnataka University in 2004 and Ambikatanayadatta National Award in 2012.