Noted Kannada Dalit poet, activist Dr Siddalingaiah passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. He was hospitalised in the city's Manipal Hospital on May 4 with severe pneumonia due to COVID and suffered multi-organ failure. He was 67 years old and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

On Friday, Siddalingaiah succumbed to his illness on Friday afternoon. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa mourned the loss of the noted Kannada poet, who was a symbol of Dailt literature and known for his poetry and songs. BSY recognised the late poet's contribution and achievement throughout his life.

"Siddalingaiah narrated the pain of Dalits through his writings and awakened them. He endured the pain and his poems set the required blaze to the Dalit movement. His services to the state and Kannada language as Chairman, Kannada Development Board and as a two time MLC is commendable. In his death, we have lost a great writer with social concern, who strived for the upliftment of the depressed classes. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and followers to bear the loss," Yediyurappa said.

Who was Siddalingaiah?

Dr Siddalingaiah was born in Manchanabele, Magadi in 1953. He was one of the most prominent Dailt voices in the southern Indian state. He co-founded Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, along with Prof. B. Krishnappa, Devanuru Mahadeva and K.B. Siddaiah in 1974.

In 1988, he became a member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and chaired Kannada Development Authority from 2006 till 2008. He was also the head of the Department of Kannada at Bangalore University.

Some of his works include Holemadigara Haadu (songs of the Holeya and Madiga), Kappu Kaadina Haadu (the Song of the Black Forest) 'Yaarige Bantu Yellige Banthu Nalavattelara Swatantra', which questions who the real beneficiaries of India's independence in 1947 were and as Ooru Saagaravagi as recent as 2018. He also received many accolades, including Pampa Award, Rajyostava Award among others.