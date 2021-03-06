NS Lakshminarayana Bhatta had many titles to his name. A poet, teacher, scholar, critic, essayist, orator, an authority on Kannada literary history professor, Bhatta passed away early on Saturday. The renowned personality was 85 at the time of his death and had been suffering with age-related ailments.

On the news of Bhatta's passing, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and other cabinet members expressed deep condolences on Saturday.

Who was Lakshminarayana Bhatta?

Lakshminarayana Bhatta was born in Shivamogga in 1936. He is popularly known as NSL in literary circles and Kannada music industry. Bhatta has contributed a significant great deal to the Kannada literature and beyond. He has published several poems back in the days when cassettes were quite popular in the 80s.

Bhatta was teaching Kannada literature in Bangalore University until his retirement. Besides, he has done a lot of critical works and translations. He even translated 50 sonnets of William Shakespeare, poetry and works of TS Elliot and Yeats into Kannada.

It was his editing work of the saint-poet Shishunala Sharif, which brought him fame beyond the borders of Karnataka. He has also received several awards, including Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award, Masti Prashasti and Kannada Rajyotsava Award.