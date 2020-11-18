Sahitya Academy award winner Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta has passed away at his residence in Germany. He was 87. The news of his demise was confirmed by his wife Elizabeth.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence on the celebrated poet's death on Tuesday night.

"Saddened at the passing away of Sahitya Academy award-winning poet and translator Alokeranjan Dasgupta. My condolences to his family and admirers," the Chief Minister said.

Facts about the legendary poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta