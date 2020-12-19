Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mourns the loss of a crucial member. Senior RSS ideologue MG Vaidya passed away in Nagpur on Saturday. He was aged 97.

Vaidya was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur. He breathed his last at 3:35 p.m. at Spandan Hospital. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Joint Secretary of RSS, via Twitter. Vaidya had recently recovered from COVID-19 infection but his health deteriorated soon after.

"Shri M. G. Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva "Bhashyakar" and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades," Dr Manmohan wrote.

Vaidya's last rites will be performed in Nagpur at Ambazari Ghat at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Who was MG Vaidya?

Madhav Govind Vaidya joined RSS as a volunteer nearly two decades after the organization was set up in the year 1943. Ever since, he had been a crucial member of the organization, where he witnessed various changes. He was also a veteran journalist, a former chief editor of the pro-RSS daily "Tarun Bharat".

Vaidya was also an MLC, Sanskrit scholar and also the first official spokesperson of RSS.

BJP leaders mourn loss

Upon his passing, several leaders from BJP, including PM Narendra Modi expressed grief.

"Shri MG Vaidya Ji was a distinguished writer and journalist. He contributed extensively to the RSS for decades. He also worked to strengthen the BJP. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

"Passing away of Shri MG Vaidya Ji is a great loss to the nation. His contribution in literary field, social service and his role as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue will always be remembered and cherished by generations to come," Pankaj Singh, BJP UP MLA, said.