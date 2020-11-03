Karnataka coastal regions strongman and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat on Monday stoked controversy by saying that Ullal near Mangaluru city is like another Pakistan.

He also urged Hindus in the state to produce more children in order to protect Hindu culture and not to allow creation of small Pakistan anymore.

Comparing Ullal, a small town on the outskirts of the Dakshin Kannada district, to Pakistan, Prabhakar said that if one visits Ullal, it now looks like Pakistan.

"Where are Hindus? How can Hindus be able to protect our temples or culture if they do not have numbers," he asked while speaking at the Grama Vikasa Sapthaha, which was organised by the Keshava Shishu Mandira in a Kinya village in the Dakshin Kannada district.

Pointing out at Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said these countries came into existence due to the rise in the Muslim population.

"Therefore, Hindus need to produce more children instead of restricting themselves to single child norm," said Prabhakar, who himself is parent to a single child.

The RSS leader said that when there is only one child in the house, he or she becomes selfish.

He also added that when there are a lot of children at home, there is much more joy and vibrancy.

"Overall, I feel the population of Hindus is low. You can see that in Kinya (a village in Karnataka) and I don't have to talk about Ullal. In such a scenario, who is going to protect our temples, our practices and culture," he asked.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru Congress MLA, U.T. Khader said that Prabhakar's love for Pakistan is well documented.

"I think whenever he does not have any issues to highlight, he speaks about Pakistan. Therefore I have a doubt, Pakistan's founding father Jinnah must be his Guru, as time and again he keeps talking about Pakistan," he said.

It is worth noting here that the Ullal Municipality is part of the Mangaluru Constituency and prior to delimitation exercise was known as Ullal Assembly constituency, represented by Congress MLA U.T. Khader and prior to him his late father, U.T. Fareed represented this seat. The "UT" family has been winning from here since 1999.

Ullal is an educational, commercial and industrial hub in Dakshina Kannada district.

The quaint little sea-town, on the shores of the Arabian Sea, is famous for historic locations like Sayyid Muhammad Shareeful Madani Darga, Sri Cheerumba Bagavathi Temple, Someshwara Temple, Someshwar Beach, Kadapara Jara Darga, and Queen Abbakka Chowta's Fort at Ranipura.

Ullal became the first "kerosene free" city of Karnataka. The town is an important trading centre for fish and fish manure.

