Who was Karni Singh Jasol; Mehrangarh Fort Trust director dies in car accident [details]

The director of Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort Trust, Karni Singh Jasol, died after his car met with a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Monday. Jasol, who was on his way to Roopam Mata Temple in Ranakpur, was charred to death after his car fell into a 150-feet gorge and caught fire.

Jasol was driving the car and was the only passenger. As per the police's statement, Jasol's body was retrieved from the charred vehicle after a two-hour long effort. The station officer at Sayra Police Station reached the spot to supervise the extraction. The body was then taken to the Sayra Mortuary for postmortem. The family of the deceased has been informed about the tragic loss.

Who was Karni Singh Jasol?

Karni Singh Jasol was the director of the famous Mehrangarh Fort Trust and had accomplished several accolades during his career. He received many awards for his work in the Museum Management and Indian History.

Jasol was awarded Charles Wallace Award for his study on the collection, management and storage system at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. He also received the Nehru Trust Award, the Alfred H Barr Jr Award, Funbright Scholar Recognition and Certificate of Merit from UNESCO for key person responsible for Museum Artifacts Conservation and Interpretation at Chowmohallah Palace, Hyderabad.

It was under his able leadership that Mehrangarh Fort was awarded the UNESCO Asia Pacific Award of Excellence in 2005 and the Fassa Bortolo Dmous Award in 2012. The Mehrangarh Fort has also been nominated for the prestigious Agha Khan Award for Architectural Conservation.

Jasol received his education from "Eton of the East", Mayo College, Rajasthan and even holds a postgraduate degree in Museum Management and Indian history, Culture and Ethno-archaeology.