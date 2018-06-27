Joe Jackson, who was the father of the pop icon Michael Jackson and patriarch of the Jackson family music group, passed away on Wednesday, TMZ reported. The 89-year-old was battling terminal cancer.

Family sources told TMZ that Joe passed away at around 3.30 am on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He had been battling cancer for some time and according to reports it was at the end stages. His wife Katherine was with him before he breathed his last.

The news of his death was confirmed by Randy Jackson's son Randy Jackson Jr. He took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandfather and shared an old black and white photo of Joe. "RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa," he tweeted.

"Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk," Taj Jackson, who is Joe's grandson, said in part on Twitter.

Joe, who was born Arkansas in 1928, got married to Katherine in 1949 and they had seven sons – Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, Brandon (Marlon's twin, who passed away after birth) Michael and Randy – and three daughters – Rebbie, La Toya and Janet. He reportedly had an affair with Cheryl Terrel and has a daughter Joh'Vonnie with her.