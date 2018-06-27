Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Joe Jackson, who was the father of the pop icon Michael Jackson and patriarch of the Jackson family music group, passed away on Wednesday, TMZ reported. The 89-year-old was battling terminal cancer.

Family sources told TMZ that Joe passed away at around 3.30 am on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He had been battling cancer for some time and according to reports it was at the end stages. His wife Katherine was with him before he breathed his last.

The news of his death was confirmed by Randy Jackson's son Randy Jackson Jr. He took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandfather and shared an old black and white photo of Joe. "RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa," he tweeted.

"Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk," Taj Jackson, who is Joe's grandson, said in part on Twitter.

Joe, who was born Arkansas in 1928, got married to Katherine in 1949 and they had seven sons – Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, Brandon (Marlon's twin, who passed away after birth) Michael and Randy – and three daughters – Rebbie, La Toya and Janet. He reportedly had an affair with Cheryl Terrel and has a daughter Joh'Vonnie with her. 

Michael Jackson and his father Joe Jackson (R) wave to fans as they exit the court after hearing the jury declare Not Guilty on all counts in the Michael Jackson child molestation trial at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California.Win McNamee/Getty Images
US actress and singer Janet Jackson (R) arrives at the premiere of her new film ' Nutty Professor II' with her father Joe Jackson (L), in Universal City, CA 24 July 2000.LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images