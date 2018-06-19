Michael Jackson's former pet elephant Ali escaped from his enclosure at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida after gates were accidentally left open on June 18.

The tusker once lived at the late pop star's Neverland Ranch and was relocated to the zoo in 1997.

The zoo authority took to Facebook to announce the escape of the jumbo. "What do you do when an elephant ends up in a yard he's not supposed to be in? You moonwalk him back to his proper enclosure!" they wrote along with a picture of Ali.

According to the post, the elephant's trainer managed to lure him back into his enclosure with some food. The entire adventure took around 20 minutes.

The zoo also said that guests were never in danger and all safety protocols were followed.

Ali was one of the animals in Jackson's private zoo. The 'King of Pop' also had tigers, orangutans and a chimpanzee, along with several other animals. All these animals were sent to zoos and sanctuaries before the singer died in 2009 due to a cardiac arrest.

However, not all such incidents turn out to be this smooth. Recently, a mahout was trampled to death by an elephant near a temple in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district in India.

The tusker, named Masini suddenly got angry pushed the man off her back using her trunk and trampled him. She is then seen repeatedly stepping on the mahout's lifeless body and moving in circles inside the main temple premises.

check out the post about Ali here: