On Monday, the National Heart Institute announced the death of Dr SI Padmavati. The cardiologist was India's first woman in the field. Dr Padmavati passed away at the age of 103.

Often called the 'Godmother of Cardiology' she died due to COVID-19 on Saturday night. After suffering an infection in the lungs, the doctor, unfortunately, passed away. However, she leaves an extensive legacy behind her.

Dr SI Padmavati the first female cardiologist of India

Dr Padmavati Sivaramakrishna Iyer was born on 20th June 1917 in Burma (Myanmar). Born in a family with three brothers and two sisters she went on to receive her MBBS degree from Rangoon Medical College.

Dr Padmavati finished her FRCP in London at the Royal College of Physicians, subsequently joining the John Hopkins University where she studied under Dr Helen Taussig. She then joined the Harvard Medical School under Dr Paul Dudley White according to her Wikipedia page.

In 1953, the cardiologist was a lecturer at Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi, where she opened a Cardiology clinic there. In 1962, she formed the All India Heart Foundation. In 1967 the Government of India conferred her with the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

The cardiologist joined Maulana Azad Medical College in 1967, and retired in 1978 as the Director Principal of the institute. In 1981, Dr Padmavati set up the National Heart Institute under the AIHF. She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1992 with all her achievements.

For her contribution to the field, she was often addressed as the 'Godmother of Cardiology'. Even though she had retired, she would still visit the institute at the age of 103. Times of India quoted her as saying, "My mother lived till 105 and I followed her footsteps in adopting a healthy lifestyle. Remember we are products of our environment."

She passed away at 23:09 hours on Saturday, after battling COVID-19. The National Heart Institute made the announcement on LinkedIn on Monday:

My onerous responsibility informing you that our very own Madam Padmavati has left us all, after her centurial terrestrial journey. She fought Corona bravely but chose to move on at 2309 Hrs on 29th August 2020.

Let's keep her in our prayers forever and long.

Warmly, Dr. OP Yadava

Chief Executive Officer & Chief Cardiac Surgeon, National Heart Institute, New Delhi

Dr Padmavati's dedication and passion will be truly missed.