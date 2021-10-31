In a shocking news from the Valley, award-winning writer and noted physician Dr K L Chowdhury reportedly passed away on Sunday. The author of many best-sellers was a noted figure in J&K and his contributions in the field of medicine have made a significant impact.

With the passing of Dr Chowdhury, many Kashmiris have felt a personal loss. Many have recalled their memories of Dr Chowdhury and assert what a huge loss it is for J&K.

Who was Dr KL Chowdhury?

Dr Kundan Lal Chowdhury was born in Srinagar and had many accolades to his name. Besides being a medical professional, he was a social activist, journalist, poet, writer, essayist and reviewer. Dr Chowdhury graduate (MB, BS) from Punjab University and got his postgraduate (MD) from Delhi University. Dr Chowdhury also did a fellowship in Neurology from London.

In 1990, when there was an insurgence of terrorists, he moved to Jammu and started the charitable hospital Shriya Bhat Mission Hospital and Research Center, where patients would get free consultation and treatment.

Dr Chowdhury has published papers on various subjects, not limited to medical and science. He has authored books on socio-cultural, and political topics as well. Some of his critically-acclaimed works include "Of Gods, Men and Militants," "A Thousand-Petalled Garland and other poems," and "Enchanting World of Infants."

Dr Chowdhury is also a recipient of various awards, including 'Kashmiri of the Year' and Rajive Ghandi Shiromani award in 2007, 'The Smiriti Samman' of 2006, Prem Nath Bhat Amateur Journalist award 2004, and "Best Book Award for Excellence in Literature" in 2008.