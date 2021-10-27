J&K LG hails Indian Army's sacrifices to save J&K from PAK invasion; dedicates song [details]

Pakistan has wreaked havoc by terrorizing Jammu and Kashmir as various ISI-sponsored terror outfits have constantly disrupting the peace in the Valley. But many such designs have been rendered unsuccessful — thanks to the vigilant Indian Army and the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the line of duty.

On the 75th year of Air Induction of the Indian Army, J&K LG Manoj Sinha hailed the service of Major Somnath Sharma, Lt Col Rai, Maqbool Sherwani, and Brigadier Rajinder Singh who sacrificed their lives while preventing Pakistan Army's invasion into J&K. The event was organised by Chinar Corps.

New song for Naya Kashmir

LG Sinha also dedicated a war memorial named "Saviours of Kashmir" to the arrival of Indian Army in Indian Air Force aircraft. On the commemoration of the 75th year of Air Induction of the Indian Army, Sinha dedicated a new song of Naya Kashmir, titled "Watan hai pyar Naya Hindustan."

"I am proud of army and security forces, carrying the great tradition of courage and valour to protect the motherland. Today, J&K is marching ahead towards peace, development and prosperity and it is true reflection of the sheer grit and dedication of our brave security personnel," J&K LG Sinha said at the event.

He further stressed on how important it is for the youth to know Pakistan's barbaric activities. "The new generation must be told about the barbaric atrocities being perpetrated by Pakistan, killing thousands of innocents. They must know the brutality executed by the neighboring country, also the biggest terror sponsor," Sinha added.