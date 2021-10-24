An international conference on "Applied Statistics in Biological, Agricultural, Social and Medical Sciences" was held in J&K's Faculty of Fisheries in Ganderbal, SKUAST-K on earlier this week, which witnessed an encouraging participation from researchers and scholars from across the world. More than 150 researchers took part in the conference, wherein nearly 50 scholars presented their papers on the virtual platform.

According to the official release, 48 scholars shared their findings in various technical sessions that were organised during the two-day conference. On the first day of the event, two technical sessions were held, followed by two other technical sessions on the second day.

On the first day of the conference, Prof. T.R. Padi, Dean, FoMS, Pondicherry University, Dr. Farhat Umar and Prof. D.S. Hooda delivered invited talks. Prof. T. R. Padi chaired the session in which Prof. Aquil Ahmad, Head Department of Statistics and O.R., AMU. Aligarh and Hemant Kumar Lohia (IPS) were main speakers in the second technical session.

On the second day, Prof Massarat Khan, Dean Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K, chaired the technical Session-III in which Prof. Rashmi Bhardwaj, FIMA (UK) and Dr. Amatul Muhee, Associate Prof at FVSc.& AH SKUAST-K, delivered the invited talks. The fourth technical session was chaired by Azmat Alam Khan, FVSc.& AH SKUAST-K, where Prof Hameed Naseem Rafiabadi, Dean Social Science, CUK, was the main speaker. Rafiabadi delivered his talk on Morality and Ethics in Research.

Panelists pick best research papers

At the conference, more than 80 research papers were submitted for review and they were assessed based on the quality and presentations. The judges picked the best papers in Mathematical Science, Agricultural and Allied Sciences and Poster presentation.

Here are the winners:

In Mathematical Science

Dr. Peer Bilal Ahmad: First prize for Zero-inflated Modified Borel-Tanner Regression Model for Count Data Dr.Faizan Danish: Second prize for Mathematical Programming Approach For Obtaining Stratification Points Jaspreet Kour Sudan: Second prize for Inferential Estimation of Truncated Inverse Kumaraswamy Exponential Distribution based on Fuzzy Data, Co-authored, Parmil Kumar Dr. M. Iqbal Jeelani Bhat: Third prize for Prediction and validation of tree volume through statistical modeling

In Agricultural and Allied Sciences

Dr. Najimaana Wani: First prize for Molecular Detection, Virulence Gene Profiling and Antibiogram of Clostridium perfringens isolated from Fish and Different Drinking Water Sources of Srinagar City, Co-authored, Shakeel Ahmad Wani, Z.H.Munshi, Syed Akram Hussain, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, M.A.Rather and Nusrat Navi Dr. Aiman Ashraf: Second prize for Prevalence and Molecular Characterization of Eimeria species in Goats of Central Kashmir; Co-authored, R.A.Shahardar, Z.A.Wani, I.M.Allaie and K.H.Bulbul Asma Sultan: Third prize for Ethnobotanical information of medicinal plants used by the natives of the Sindh Forest Division, Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir; Co-authored, T.H. Masoodi and Bilal A.Bhat

In Poster presentation

Mr. Dudekula F: First prize for Milt parameters of Schizothorax niger using different doses of ovapitin, Co-authored, Gohar Bilal Wani, Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Darve Sabina Iqbal Lubna Altaf: Second prize for Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on Sports Activities of Youth in Kashmir: A Sample Survey; Co-authored, Bilkees Nazir, Insha Nazir, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Afreen Niyaz and Nuzhat Jan Durdana Qazi: Third prize for Study on Legal Awareness of Girl Students in Kashmir valley, Co-authored, Syed Zainab Jalali, Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Khan

Chief Guest Vice-Chancellor Prof. J.P Sharma SKUAST J&K congratulated the team behind the event and spoke on the occasion.