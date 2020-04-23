In a sensational development regarding the recent incident of violence in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura, the Popular Front Of India (PFI) has been found to have played a key role in the attack on the BBMP officials and ASHA workers, Times Now reported on Thursday, April 23.

The updates have it that the prominent hate group had mediated the cowardly act along with the Karnataka Forum For Dignity (KFD), a member of which is a prime suspect of the attack, according to Times Now. Bengaluru Police Chief Bhaskar Rao has confirmed a political link between the two outfits. Further investigations are currently underway.

59 arrests have been made so far

As many as 59 suspects have been put behind bars for assaulting a team of healthcare workers and police officials who had gone to Padarayanapura, an area that is currently sealed after it was identified as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in Karnataka's capital city.

"Fifty-nine people have been arrested in Padarayanapura and have been taken into custody. The people attacked the officials who had gone to quarantine some people who were the primary and secondary contacts of three COVID-19 patients," a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The violence erupted when a large group of people from the minority community, which dominates the area, came out on the road after rumors spread that people were being taken away for quarantine. The enraged mob then started assaulting the health officials who had come to Padarayanapura to check up on the secondary contacts of those infected with the novel coronavirus.

Soon, several videos of the entire incident emerged on social media and went viral in no time, drawing heavy criticism from all quarters.

Top ministers denounce the assault

Condemning the attack against the 'corona warriors', Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter to say that the cops are free to take any action against the mob and to use all available force to protect their lives.

Warning those who were a part of the violence, Karnataka Health Minister B Srimulu said, "The inhuman act of attacking police and health workers is highly deplorable. We will take an appropriate step against those indulging in the attack."