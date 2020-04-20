Violence broke out in Bengaluru's sealed hotspot Padarayanapura on Sunday evening after rumors were spurred suggesting people were being taken away from the area for quarantine. The violence started with enraged youth mod in the area vandalized the barricades sealing exit from the area.

BBMP officials had come to Padarayanapura to take secondary contacts of those infected with coronavirus from the area into quarantine. In the current situation, the secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients are asked to remain in quarantine for 14 in their homes, but the decision to move them into quarantine facility came due to the densely populated locality.

Videos of the violent clash have gone viral on social media. However, the Bengaluru Police acted swiftly to bring the situation under control. DCP B Ramesh said strict action would be taken against everyone involved in the violent attack. The police is analysing the video to identify the miscreants.

Watch the video of the voilence below: