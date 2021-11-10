Just days after Western Naval Command's new Chief of Staff was appointed, the government of India on Tuesday announced that Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar will take charge as the country's next Chief of the Naval Staff. Vice Admiral Kumar is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

As per the Defence Ministry, Vice Admiral Kumar will take assume his new role on November 30. He will succeed Admiral Karambir Singh, who is retiring from the service.

''The government have appointed Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Who is Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar?

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has held various high posts including Command, Staff and Instructional appointments during his 39 years long career. His sea command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir as well as Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat.

Prior to his Western Naval Command appointment, he was Chief of Integrated Staff Committee of HQ IDS. For his distinguished service, he is a recipient of Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal(VSM).