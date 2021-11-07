In a major high command rejig in the Naval forces, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has assumed charge of Western Naval Command as new Chief of Staff. The Admiral, who was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, specialises in communication and electronic warfare.

Who is Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan?

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakvaslathe Joint Services Command, and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom, the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, the official defence statement said.

Admiral Swaminathan has held several key operational positions during his career, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided-missile destroyer INS Mysore and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

He previously served as Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi. He was instrumental in the conduct of all training in the Navy and raising the Indian Navy Safety Team, which supervises operational safety across all veritcals.

Admiral Swaminathan graduated in BSc from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and MSc in Telecommunication from the Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London, MPhil in Strategic Studies, and Ph.D. in International Studies from Mumbai University.

He was also the Flag Officer Sea Training, and then promoted to Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, before he became the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.