As the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues to remain hot, India and China have deployed soldiers and weapons in huge numbers. In view of the increasing infiltration of China, the Indian Army is working on 'Plan 190'. News reports suggest that the army is being made aggressive as per this plan.

The plan includes the soldiers posted on the Line of Actual Control undergoing a special drill of 190 minutes every day. Soldiers do 140 minutes of physical exercise at an altitude of about 15,000 feet. This includes martial arts and other combat training followed by 50 minutes of aggressive activities. Under this, the effigy of the enemy has to be attacked with a rifle dagger. The tire has to be beaten with a hammer and a bundle of wood is torn in two with the help of an axe in a speedy manner.

The soldiers of the Tawang Brigade (Korea Brigade) of the Indian Army make themselves aggressive by following this plan so that the enemy is not given any chance. Senior army officers have recently said that if the infiltration continues on the border, then the Indian Army may respond with an aggressive attitude.

The Indian Army has built bunkers on high peaks like in World War II, with a modern touch. In these bunkers, there is a command center of artillery along with a modern communication center, surveillance room, etc. Moreover, every movement of the enemy on the border is being monitored. The purpose of the Indian Army's Plan-190 is 'Kill and be killed'. It is to be noted that, at a distance of 2.5 km from the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army has also carried out a war exercise.

New weapons deployed in the region by India

To counter any Chinese misadventure, India has deployed new weapons in the sector including the M777 ultra-light howitzers that can be swiftly deployed and redeployed in challenging mountainous terrain using the CH-47F Chinook helicopters.

The army has also inducted the upgraded L-70 anti-aircraft gun, a legacy weapon manufactured by Swedish arms firm Bofors AB, into the eastern sector to tackle aerial threats. It is pertinent to note that this is the first time the upgraded L-70 gun has been positioned at high altitude, said a second officer. Both M777 and L-70 guns are held by regiments holding ground near LAC.