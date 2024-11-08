The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a report emphasizing the urgent need to prioritize health in climate action. The report, developed in collaboration with over 100 organizations and 300 experts, outlines key actions that can improve the lives of about 3.6 billion people living in areas most susceptible to climate change.

The report calls for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and reliance, suggesting investment in clean, sustainable alternatives that can reduce diseases surging due to pollution and cut carbon emissions. This report comes ahead of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference in Baku (COP29), Azerbaijan.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated in the report that the climate crisis is a health crisis, making prioritizing health and well-being in climate action not only a moral and legal imperative but a strategic opportunity to unlock transformative health benefits for a more just and equitable future. This statement echoes the sentiments of many environmental and health experts who have long argued that climate change is not just an environmental issue, but a public health crisis.

The report also outlines practical guidelines on addressing health impacts, strengthening health systems, enhancing climate resilience, and promoting the co-benefits of health and climate change mitigation and adaptation. The report also highlights the impact of climate change on countries like India, which according to a recent report published in the Lancet, is one of the most impacted countries due to climate change.

The report showed that 10 of 15 indicators tracking health threats reached new records. This underscores the urgency of addressing climate change not just from an environmental perspective, but also from a public health standpoint.

In addition to the health impacts, the report also calls for a shift in energy production and consumption. It suggests ending fossil fuel subsidies and reliance and investing in clean, sustainable alternatives. This aligns with the growing global trend towards renewable energy and away from fossil fuels.

For instance, the energy transition seeks to transform the world order with respect to development and environment, particularly the use of energy in its many forms with priority to electricity. A sustainable global electricity transition will entail increased use of renewable energy sources, particularly wind and solar, nuclear energy as a low carbon energy source, electrification of transport and thermal processes in industry, bioenergy, and waste to energy conversion.

The report's call for prioritizing health in climate in the global fight against climate change. It provides a roadmap for world leaders to integrate health considerations into climate negotiations and policies, and it underscores the need for a shift towards clean, sustainable energy alternatives. As the world prepares for the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference, the report's findings and recommendations provide a crucial framework for action.