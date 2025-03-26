Shreyas Iyer is one of the most eligible bachelors in the world of cricket. The Punjab Kings' captain is in terrific form this IPL. Shreyas' thunderous performance in the recent match between Punjab Kings and Gujrat Titans got him trending on social media. However, it is not just his professional life that grabs the attention, Iyer's personal life has also always hogged the limelight.

Shreyas Iyer's dating life

A mystery woman in several of Shreyas' recent pictures has caught the attention of netizens. The name of the mystery woman is Trisha Kulkarni. And just like Iyer, she too is a wizard of her own field. If reports are anything to go by, Kulkarni has a super succesful career in the field of artificial intelligence.

Unlike many other cricketer wives and girlfriends, Trisha likes to keep her private life guarded. She also has her Instagram account private.

What's brewing between the two

It was Trisha's constant appearances at several of Iyer's match that raised the eyebrows. This was followed by her celebrating Diwali as Iyer's plus one along with other cricketer families. Not just that, she also seems to share a warm bond with one of Iyer's closest buddies and cricketer - Shardul Thakur. Trisha has also been seen with Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shreshtha at multiple occasions.

While neither Shreyas nor Trisha have confirmed or denied their dating news, the new pair in the cricket world has got his fans excited.