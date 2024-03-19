The IPL fever has been soaring high! With just a few days left for the two-and-a-half-month-long cricket tournament, the excitement among the players and fans is through the roof. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be looking at their sixth win and on the other hand, Mumbai Indians will hope to strike back under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

The viral ad

Ahead of the IPL, a new ad featuring the players and the teams has evoked strong reactions on social media. The hilarious ad not only seems entertaining but also highlights the rivalry and competitive attitude between the teams. In the video, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan can be seen trolling Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer. The two along with the team will be seen saying, "10 Rs ka makkhan, Iyer Bhai Dhakkan."

Iyer shared the ad on social media and wrote, "Kaun dhakkan aur kaun makkhan yeh toh kuch dino mein pata chal jayega Match mein milte hain @hardikpandya7 @ishankishan51 (Who is foolish and who is wise will get to know during the match)."

Shreyas Iyer's injury

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer might miss out on the initial few matches of the team as his old back injury has resurfaced. "It is not looking good. It is the same back injury which has got aggravated. It is unlikely he will take the field on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final. He is in danger of missing the initial matches of the IPL," a source told TOI.

Hardik on replacing Rohit as the captain

Hardik Pandya, who has replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians has asserted that there won't be any awkwardness between the teams , "It won't be any different, because he will be there to help out if I need his help. He is the captain of the Indian team, which helps me because what this team has achieved, it has achieved under him. From now onwards, it will be about carrying forward what he has achieved, so there will be nothing awkward..."