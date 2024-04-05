After a delightful premiere episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni; the Great Indian Kapil Show will have Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as the next guests. The star cricketers will be seen making some funny and startling revelations on the show. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the Netflix show also marks the return of comedian Sunil Grover. Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are also a part of the project.

Rohit's revelations

The latest promo released by Netflix guarantees an entertaining episode. Rohit Sharma, known for his cool and humourous demeanour revealed that he has to shout a lot at the cricketers as everyone in the team is "sust murge" (lazy bum) and no one wants to run. When Kapil asked Rohit if he receives unwanted advices from people at the airport, the Indian skipper again had a cheeky reaction.

Rohit said that the whole reason the entire cricket team has their headphones on them when they're at the airport is not just for listening to music or style but this. Sunil Grover will be seen asking Rohit to take him as the opening batsmen. On the other hand, Kapil will be seen playing the role of Navjot Singh Sidhu and making Archana Puran Singh sit on his lap.

Grover's homecoming

Sunil Grover came back on the show after an ugly mudslinging episode by him and Kapil Sharma in an airplane fight. Talking about his comeback, Grover called it his "homecoming". "It has been a delight to be part of this show. This is one place where work doesn't feel like work. I feel blessed," he said.

"I am back home. We laugh all day and when we go to the stage we take that laughter there. We keep exploring new things. I am the happiest when we rehearse for a new episode. I don't think we ever have this much fun discussing jokes, and laughing throughout the day," he added in an interview.