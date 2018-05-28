In a major organisational change since Urjit Patel took over as the governor, the Reserve Bank of India has got its first-ever chief financial officer in Sudha Balakrishnan. Her appointment came into effect on May 15, 2018.

The RBI had released a recruitment notice in October 2017 for the post of the CFO, even though the idea was first pitched during the tenure of former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan. However, the proposal had at the time was turned down by the government.

After Patel took over as the governor, the RBI issued a recruitment notice for the post, in which it said that the CFO would be responsible for the Central Bank's budgetary processes and its financial activities and performance.

The notice also specified that apart from overseeing the basic budget, the CFO will also have a say in the corporate strategy and will help in deciding things like the provident fund rate.

Speaking of Balakrishnan's appointment, a former senior executive from the RBI told the Economic Times: "The job profile that Balakrishnan has got is more than what was advertised. "As CFO she will be privy to a lot of sensitive information of the RBI, including the foreign investments."

Balakrishnan will have a term of three years and the former senior executive also explained the profile comes with its share of risks considering it is a time-bound post. However, he explained that this is the first time the RBI is hiring a CFO and only time will tell how things turn out for the Central Bank and Balakrishnan.

Who is Sudha Balakrishnan?