Satyarup Siddhanta, an IT professional from Bengaluru, has become the youngest person in the world to scale all the tallest peaks and volcanoes in all the continents at the age of 35 years and 274 days. He is the only Indian to do so.

Siddhanta earned this record on January 13 when he scaled the 4,285-metre high Mt. Sidley, the highest volcanic peak in Antarctica. He dethroned 36-year-old Australian Daniel Bull, who got himself in the Guinness Book of World Records for scaling the peaks between 2006 and 2017.

Siddhanta was a chronic asthma patient in his childhood and overcame many adversities to break the world record. He has scaled nine summits and seven volcanic summits since 2016.

To help fund his trips, Siddhanta had worked with two companies and in two shifts.

He began his major stint in mountaineering on June 29, 2012, when he scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa. Nothing could stop him after that. He went on to climb Mt. Elbrus in Russia in 2013, Mt. Aconcagua in Argentina, Mt. McKinley in the US and Mt. Blanc in the Alps, all in 2014.

Siddhanta scaled Mt. Everest in Nepal in May 2016.

Many veteran mountaineers have called Siddhanta's achievement an amazing feat since not many climbers get to achieve this in a lifetime.

"I am proud of Satyarup Siddhanta as a mountaineer for his world record. His feat is remarkable since he achieved it in less than seven years and in the face of fund constraints," Basanta Singha Roy, who was the first Bengali civilian to climb Mt. Everest in May 2010, told Hindustan Times.

Siddhanta is now planning on going to the North Pole to complete the Adventurers' (or Explorers') Grand Slam, which includes reaching the two poles (south pole is completed) and climbing the Mt. Everest (already done). He had skied 111 km to the South Pole in December 2017.