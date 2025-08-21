Satish Golcha, an esteemed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1992 batch, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Delhi. This announcement was made following a significant security breach involving an assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing. Golcha's appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the leadership of the Delhi Police amidst recent security challenges.

Golcha has built a distinguished career marked by high-profile investigations, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. His tenure as the Director General (Prisons) for the Delhi government has further solidified his reputation for diligence and professionalism. These experiences have equipped him with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of leading the Delhi Police.

Born on April 30, 1967, Golcha began his policing career by joining the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre of the Indian Police Service on October 11, 1992. Over the years, he has held several key positions, including Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) in Delhi. His tenure as the Director General of Police in Arunachal Pradesh and his stint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have further enhanced his capabilities as a law enforcement officer.

Golcha's track record includes leading investigations into several high-profile cases. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the Ruchika Girhotra murder case of 1990, the North-East Delhi riots in 2020, and the Tihar Jail violence of April-May 2023. His ability to handle complex criminal and communal cases has made him an ideal choice to succeed Sanjay Arora, the former Police Commissioner who recently retired.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its order announcing Golcha's appointment, stated, "With the approval of the Competent Authority, Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders." This appointment underscores the government's confidence in Golcha's ability to lead the Delhi Police effectively.

Golcha's appointment comes in the wake of a security breach involving Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. On Wednesday, a visitor named Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot, Gujarat, allegedly assaulted the Chief Minister by slapping her and pulling her hair at her Civil Lines residence. This incident occurred despite the Chief Minister being provided with Z-plus security. Sakariya has since been arrested and remanded to five days of police custody. The incident has raised concerns about the adequacy of security measures and the need for enhanced vigilance.

In response to the security breach, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken swift action by shifting Chief Minister Gupta's security to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has now assigned her 'Z' category protection. Sources indicate that this decision followed an inquiry that pointed to lapses by Delhi Police personnel present during the attack. The incident has highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and security of public officials, particularly in the face of potential threats.

In addition to his role as the Delhi Police Commissioner, Golcha's appointment comes at a time when the city is preparing for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election in 2025. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed two senior IAS officers as Observers for the election, scheduled to be held on September 9. The Observers, Sushil Kumar Lohani and D. Anandan, will oversee all aspects of the election process, ensuring transparency, impartiality, and fairness.