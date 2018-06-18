After Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding, another royal wedding is making headlines now. Princess Eugenie is all set to tie the knot and thus, the focus is now on her huge engagement ring, her wedding dress and her parents – Prince Andrew and Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson.

Sarah and Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second son, had divorced in 1996. And now, speculations are rife whether she will sit with Andrew for her daughter's wedding on October 12.

Royal experts believe that Princess Beatrice's role at the royal wedding will decide whether the Duke and Duchess of York will sit together at the wedding or not. The speculation started after Sarah was spotted sitting alone at Meghan and Harry's wedding.

"That was different because of the scale of the occasion; the logistics of that wedding were much different," James Brookes, communications director of Royal Central, told Express.co.uk.

"If they do sit as a three I wouldn't be surprised if we see Andrew, then Beatrice in the middle and Sarah on the other side. If Beatrice is playing a big role in the service, then it might be that Andrew and Sarah sit together," he added.

According to Brookes, the senior royal members still hold Sarah responsible for Andrew and her divorce and they share cold vibes with her.

Whether or not she will sit next to Andrew, Sarah will play an important role in her daughter's wedding. Royal butler Grant Harrold believes that the Duchess of York will help Eugenie with the wedding preparations.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Harrold said.

Sarah was introduced to Andrew by Princess Diana. She played the matchmaker between them and on July 23, 1986, they got married at Westminster Abbey. Not just Princess Diana, even Sarah was loved by the British press and was constantly in news. Despite the divorce, Sarah and Andrew attended several events together.