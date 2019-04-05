Femina Miss India's 2017 runner-up and lawyer Sana Dua has been signed up as the ambassador by the Election Commission in Jammu and Kashmir to urge the voters to come out and exercise their franchise. Notably, at 46.6 per cent, J&K has the worst voter turnout in the country since 1998. It is way below the national average of 60.1 per cent.

Sana Dua had voluntarily expressed her views on being associated with the J&K election exercise by asking people to exercise their right to vote. J&K's chief electoral officer Shailendra Kumar said that the department was keen on having someone like Sana on board to motivate the voters.

J&K is due to go to Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections this year amid robust campaigning by political parties.

Who is Sana Dua?

A fashion model, brand endorser, activist and a lawyer - the 27-year-old dons many hats. She had also represented India in Miss United Continents 2017 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and made it to the top 10.

Born in a Sikh family to an Indian Army officer in Assam in 1993, Sana has always been connected to her roots in J&K where she has actively campaigned for many causes.

Besides promoting the girl child education, she has also participated in the Save Water Campaign.

Sana has also practised in J&K High Court. In a recent video message as the ambassador of Election Commission in J&K, Sana said, "despite belonging to different regions, religions and backgrounds, we all are united by our constitutional right to vote which puts all citizens of India on equal footing without any discrimination."

