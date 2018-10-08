The polling for the first phase of four-phased municipal elections is underway amid tight security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The election has been boycotted by the two key parties of the state -- National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party
Stringent security arrangements have been put up by the state government and election commission to avoid any untoward incident.
The voting is being conducted in 422 of the state's 1,100 municipal wards. It began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.
Live Updates
Union minister Jitendra Singh and former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta cast their votes in Jammu during the first phase of local body elections, reports ANI
Around 85,000 voters including 40,800 women are eligible to vote in the valley. Out of 30,074 voters in three wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, only 417 turned up at heavily-fortified polling stations, reports PTI
After a gap of 13 years, polling in Jammu and Kashmir begins in 11 districts in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections
