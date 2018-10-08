Live

The polling for the first phase of four-phased municipal elections is underway amid tight security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The election has been boycotted by the two key parties of the state -- National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party

Stringent security arrangements have been put up by the state government and election commission to avoid any untoward incident.

The voting is being conducted in 422 of the state's 1,100 municipal wards. It began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

