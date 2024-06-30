Emotions galore as India won the World Cup after 11 long years. Every Indian watching had tears in their eyes upon seeing the win. It was much needed not just for fans but for captain Rohit Sharma who had this dream. Team India lived the dream by lifting the World Cup in Barbados.

It was indeed an emotional moment for Virat's fans as the star cricketer announced his retirement from T20i formats. Virat announced the same during the post-presentations.

The star batter is known for expressing his emotions, be it anger, aggression, happiness, tears or love. After shedding tears of accomplishment and joy. Virat rang up Anushka Sharma and the kids and shared the happy moment with him.

Virat Kohli cries as he video calls Anushka Sharma and kids Akaay, Vamika after India wins T20 WC

Amid celebrations and emotional outbursts, Virat Kohli took a moment to connect with his family via video call. He spoke with his wife, Anushka Sharma and kids Akaay and Vamika on a video call.

Virat couldn't hold back his tears as he shared the special moment with them from Kensington Oval.

A video has gone viral that shows Virat speaking to his family over a video call when he got emotional. In no time he smiled and his expression changed while talking to his daughter.

Another video shows, Kohli interacting playfully with his son, Akaay, making funny faces and expressing his happiness through tears.

Virat's contribution to cricket has been immense over the years and needless to say, his runs, and wins will always be remembered as a milestone in the coming years.

Virat has retired from T20Is with 4188 runs and 38 half-centuries.

"It's time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret and I would have announced it even if we would have lost," Kohli said.

Captain Rohit Sharma praises Virat Kohli and Vice Captain Hardik Pandya

During the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said, "Nobody was in doubt with Virat's form. We know the quality he has, come the occasion the big players will stand up. Virat was holding that end up for us, we wanted someone to bat as long as possible. This wasn't a wicket where a new guy could come and play straight. That's where the experience of Virat comes through. I've been someone who has seen him play for so many years, but even I don't know how he does it. It is a masterclass. He backs his skills and he is a very confident lad."

In the final game of the World Cup, Virat made 76 runs from 59 balls in against South Africa. This innings played a crucial role in India's narrow seven-run win, which secured them the T20 World Cup title.

India vs South Africa: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.