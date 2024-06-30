Celebrations galore as India lifts the World Cup T20i match after 11 long years. India defeated South Africa at Barbados' Kensington Oval on 29 June. India had set a target of 177 runs and won by 7 runs. While SA made 168/ 8 in 20 overs.

It's a moment of a lifetime and indeed a time to rejoice as Rohit Sharma managed to end India's 11-year trophy drought as the team lifts the trophy.

VIRAT KOHLI HAS RETIRED FROM T20I CRICKET. ?



- Thank you for everything, King. ❤️

South Africa battled it hard and gave India a tough fight.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock (39), Tristan Stubbs (31), and Heinrich Klaasen (52) scored very important runs.

It was Hardik Pandya who took three wickets, and one can forget the contribution of Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Every player contributed to the epic win.

Virat and Rohit got teary-eyed and hugged each other.

Virat Kohli, the player of the match in the final, announced this was his last T20I match.

Amid celebrations, tears of joy and happiness. Virat Kohli announced his retirement

During the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 International cricket after India won against South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

He said, "This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup. Wanted to Yes I have, this was an open secret."

"Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it," Kohli said in a post-match chat.

Virat Kohli announced retirememt from shorter format.



Thank you, Virat Kohli.



Thank you, Virat Kohli.

No his fan will pass without liking this tweet ..!!

India vs South Africa: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.