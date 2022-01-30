Saba Azad is a name that is trending on social media today. The OTT actress who has done some phenomenal work in the past is now in news for reportedly dating Hrithik Roshan. Pictures and videos of Hrithik and Saba exiting a restaurant have now gone viral. Whether the duo met up for a professional commitment or was it purely personal remains to be seen.

However, social media is rife with the reports of the two ready to make it official. The woman spotted with Hrithik is Saba Azad. Saba is part of the musical band Madboy Mink. Saba's co-band member is Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah. The duo has been working together for several years and making popular funky-electronic music. Apart from this, Saba has also been seen in several OTT shows. The recent one being - Feels Like Ishq. Apart from this, she would also be seen in upcoming web series Rocket Boys that stars Jim Sarbh.

"Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment," a Bollywood Hungama report has said.

The report further stated that both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on but would continue to co-parent their kids. Sussanne is reportedly seeing Arslan Goni and never shies away from showing her affection for the man on social media.