Hrithik Roshan seems to have found love once again. If reports are to be believed, Hrithik has found a connection with actress Saba Azad. Roshan was seen dining out with a mystery woman and the internet went all out to find out who the lucky lady was. And it has now been revealed that the woman is none other than actress Saba Azad.

After Sussanne Khan made her affection for Arslan Goni public, everyone was waiting to see if Hrithik had moved on or not. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, he indeed has moved on. Pictures of Hrithik exiting a posh restaurant with a mystery woman had got social media working overtime to deduce who the lady was. And as it turns out, the woman is Saba Azad who has made a name for herself with several shows on the OTT space.

Love is in the air!

"Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment," says a Bollywood Hungama report.

Talking about Sussanne and Hrithik moving on while remaining great parents to their kids, the report further added, "That's what maturity is all about right? They respect each other, and will continue to co-parent, while moving on with their personal lives." Whether the two were spotted together for some professional collaboration or was it purely personal remains to be seen.