Who is A S Rajan; senior IPS officer is now National Police Academy chief [details]

In an important bureaucratic rejig, senior IPS officer A S Rajan has been appointed as the chief of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confirmed the appointment of SVPNPA's director till his superannuation on February 28, 2023, the official order said on Monday.

The SVPNPA is a premier training academy based in Hyderabad for IPS officers. Rajan's appointment comes shortly after Tapan Kumar Deka, who is Rajan's junior, was appointed as the new chief of the Intelligence Bureau. Rajan is currently serving as the special director of the IB.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Shri A.S. Rajan, IPS (BH:87), presently working as Special Director, IB, to the post of Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) with pay at Level-16 of the Pay Matrix, from the date of joining the post and up to 28.02.2023 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier," the official order dated June 27, 2022, read.

Who is A S Rajan?

A.S. Rajan is a 1987-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, currently posted as the special director in the Intelligence Bureau.

R&AW Secretary Samant Kumar Goel gets one-year extension

The Centre last week rewarded Secretary Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Samant Kumar Goel by giving him a second extension after a two-year tenure. An order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on mentioned that Goel has been given extension in service "in relaxation of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16(1A) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rule, 1958".

Samant Kumar Goel, a 1984 IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was appointed as the Chief of R&AW on June 26, 2019, replacing Anil Dhasmana. The extension in service of Goel is for a period of one year beyond the present tenure ending June 30.