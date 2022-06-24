The Centre has rewarded Secretary Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Samant Kumar Goel by giving him a second extension after a two-year tenure. An order issued by Minstry of Personnel on mentioned that Goel has been given extension in service "in relaxation of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16(1A) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rule, 1958".

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension in service of Goel for a period of one year beyond their present tenure ending June 30.

Who is Samant Kumar Goel?

Samant Kumar Goel, a 1984 IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was appointed as the Chief of R&AW on June 26, 2019, replacing Anil Dhasmana. He had been instrumental in handling the Punjab militancy crisis at its peak in 1990s. Goel also played an important role in planning the February 2019 Balakot air strikes following the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF troopers.

He was instrumental in planning the 2016 'surgical strikes' carried out by the armed forces following the Uri terror attack. Goel works closely with NSA Ajit Doval and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Goel was also posted as in-charge consular affairs in Dubai and London.