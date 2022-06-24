Intelligence Bureau gets new chief; Tapan Deka takes over [details]

The Centre on Friday announced the appointment of new chief for Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988 batch Himachal Pradesh cadre officer, will assume the role of Director of IB for a tenure of two years.

The current chief of IB, Arvind Kumar will complete his tenure on June 30, post which Deka will take over. Kumar, who is considered to be an expert on Kashmir matters, was appointed as IB Director on June 26, 2019, and his tenure was extended by one year in May last year.

Who is Tapan Kumar Deka?

Tapan Deka, IPS, currently leads the Operations desk at the IB. He has dedicated two years of his service to tracking terrorists and religious radicalisation. He is considered an expert on northeast affairs.

Deka was instrumental in paralysing the Indian Mujahideen group and also led the investigations of 26/11 attacks. Despite his links and roots in Assam, he has extensive knowledge of terrorism in the country, right form Pakistan-based jihadists in Kashmir to PFI in Kerala. During the anti-CAA violence in 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sent Deka to calm the situation.