Four terrorists including one Pakistan national were killed in two separate encounters in the north and south Kashmir on Sunday. While three eliminated terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, one was a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

According to reports, a search operation was started in the Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district following disclosure by an arrested terrorist Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, who was nabbed on Saturday.

During the search operation, terrorists fired upon the joint search party of the security forces. The firing of the terrorists was retaliated which resulted in a fierce encounter. One terrorist, believed to be Pakistan, was eliminated in the gun battle.

According to reports the arrested terrorist also got trapped and killed in the encounter.

#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: One more #terrorist killed (total 02). Heavy exchange of fire going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/EP5obKfqIe — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 19, 2022

Two LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam

In Another encounter that started in the D H Pora area of Kulgam district, two terrorists of LeT were eliminated. The operation was still going on till the filing of the report.

The police identified the slain terrorists as Haris Sharief of Srinagar, a "C" category terrorist of the LeT outfit, and Zakir Padder of Kulgam, a "C" category terrorist of the JeM outfit.

"So far, two killed terrorists have been identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar LeT C category and Zakir Padder of Kulgam C category of JeM outfit. Operation in progress", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Terrorists can't deter our efforts to bring peace in Valley: IGP

After eliminating four terrorists in two separate encounters on Sunday, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that terrorists cannot deter their efforts to bring peace in the Valley by killing innocent civilians, unarmed cops, and outside labourers.

He asserted that counter-terrorism operations will continue in all three regions of Kashmir.

"By targeting innocent civilians including women and kids, unarmed policemen & outside labourers, terrorists can't deter our efforts to bring peace in Valley. Our CT operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir, especially against foreign terrorists,", IGP tweeted.