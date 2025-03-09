Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is making headlines not for his on-field performances but for his personal life. Last month, rumors of Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, getting a divorce took the internet by storm.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage began when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, followed by cryptic posts from the Indian leg-spinner.

Reports later claimed that Chahal and Dhanashree had divorced by mutual consent. However, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree addressed the rumors publicly.

Who is RJ Mahvash?: "Mystery girl" spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal during CT finals; fans sympathise with Chahal's ex-wife Dhanshree

Even before their alleged separation, Chahal was in the news for his rumored association with RJ Mahvash. Despite both Mahvash and Chahal denying these rumors, the speculation gained momentum again when the cricketer was spotted with Mahvash in Dubai during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand on March 9.

As soon as pictures and videos of Chahal and RJ Mahvash went viral, netizens expressed sympathy for Dhanashree. In the viral clips, Chahal was seen sitting beside Mahvash in the premium stands, dressed in a black hoodie, black t-shirt, and a silver necklace. Mahvash, on the other hand, sported a white t-shirt and blue jeans while enthusiastically cheering for Rohit Sharma and waving the Indian flag.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to the duo's appearance at the final. Meanwhile, actor Vivek Oberoi also shared a video with Chahal, asking both him and Mahvash for their match predictions.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's previous public appearance

Chahal and Mahvash were previously seen together at a Christmas party in 2024. However, the popular RJ dismissed the dating rumors, calling them 'baseless' speculation.

"Some articles and speculations have been circulating online, and it's honestly funny to see how baseless these rumors are. If you're seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that automatically mean you're dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?" Mahvash wrote in an Instagram story.

Who is RJ Mahvash?

Born in Aligarh, India, RJ Mahvash is a prominent radio jockey, content creator, and film producer. She started her career during her final year of college, securing a position at Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM. She later ventured into film production and is associated with the upcoming project Section 108.

Why was Chahal absent from the Champions Trophy?

Chahal was not part of India's squad for the Champions Trophy. Despite being a member of the T20 World Cup-winning team in 2024, the leg spinner was overlooked for the one-day internationals.