UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday appointed Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister to fill the void left by Sajid Javid's sudden resignation. Sunak, 39-year-old Indian-origin, had previously served as the chief secretary to the treasury and is now holds the second most important position in the government as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Sunak's appointment was confirmed by the UK Prime Minister in a tweet on Thursday. Sunak's promotion follows a major Cabinet reshuffle - first by Boris after Brexit, which went terribly wrong. Boris had reportedly demanded Javid fire all of his special advisors, to which the chancellor refused and quit. Sunak worked closely with Javid and was considered his number two.

"The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer," Downing Street said in the official announcement.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Here's a look at Sunak's life, his relationship with Indian billionaire and everything you wish to know about the chancellor.

Sunak was born and raised in Southhampton, Hampshire. His father was a doctor and mother was a chemist.

Sunak took Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Oxford University and later completed MBA from Stanford University.

Sunak met Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys' founder and billionaire NR Narayana Murthy at Stanford.

Sunak and Akshata got married to in 2009 and they have two daughters.

Sunak worked as an analyst for Goldman Sachs and then became a partner at a hedge-fund firm.