As Britain leaves the 40-year membership of the European Union, Twitterati pays an emotional tribute to this end journey. Few people became emotional while some expressed their anger over Brexit; some also shared their happy memories of visiting various places in the EU.

'Dawn of a new era'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail Brexit day as "the dawn of a new era" and pledge to unite Britain in an address to the country which he hopes will draw a line under years of angry debate over the European Union.

He says he will celebrate "respectfully" to mark the country's most significant geopolitical shift since World War Two, one that has also left deep wounds.

Twitter reactions: