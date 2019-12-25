Deputy Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is being tipped by senior members of Britain's Conservative Party to run a new 'economic super-ministry' following a cabinet reshuffle in February, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, December 25.

Sunak, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle, according to the reports. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to create an enlarged business ministry that would absorb the international trade department, the report added.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

UK's new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has inducted three Indian-origin members into his cabinet. They were UK's first British-Indian Home Secretary Priti Patel, Secretary of State Minister Alok Sharma and Chief Secretary of Treasury Rishi Sunak. Sunak, 39, was elected a Member of Parliament from Richmond (Yorks) in 2015. He was one of the ardent supporters of the 2016 Referendum that sought UK's exit from the European Union (EU).

The Indian-origin Conservative Member of Parliament for the Northern English constituency of Richmond (Yorkshire) joined British Prime Minister Theresa May's ministry. During May's term, Sunak was appointed as the parliamentary undersecretary at the new Ministry of Housing.