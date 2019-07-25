UK's new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has inducted three Indian-origin members into his cabinet. They are UK's first British-Indian Home Secretary Priti Patel, Secretary of State Minister Alok Sharma and Chief Secretary of Treasury Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, 39, was elected a Member of Parliament from Richmond (Yorks) in 2015. He was one of the ardent supporters of the 2016 Referendum that sought UK's exit from the European Union (EU).

In India Sunak had grabbed headlines earlier as he's the son-in-law of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and writer Sudha Murty.

Born in the United Kingdom, his Indian parents worked as National Health Service (NHS) General Practitioners (GP) and ran a local chemist shop. He studied at Winchester College, Oxford University, where he took up philosophy, politics and economics. He also did an MBA at Stanford University.

He began his career as an investment banker. In 2006, he became a partner in the Children's Investment Fund Management. He created the Theleme Fund in 2009 with an initial $700 million.

He met his wife Akshata in California where he lived for a number of years before returning home. The couple has two daughters.

Johnson also included Indian-origin politician Priti Patel in his cabinet, offering the all important position of the Home Secretary. The Brexiteer is known for her outspoken criticism of Theresa May and resigned from the Development Minister's position in 2017 after her undisclosed meeting with Israeli officials violated diplomatic protocol.

Alok Sharma is the third Indian-origin politician to find a place in the new cabinet. He was appointed Secretary of State for International Development. Sharma had earlier served as the Housing Minister in 2017. He was elected to the parliament in 2010 from Reading West and had worked in the banking sector for 16 years.