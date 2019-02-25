Rami Malek just won an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. But who is the young actor?

It is known that Rami Said Malek was born on May 12, 1981 and his breakthrough role was as computer hacker Elliot Alderson in the USA Network television series Mr. Robot (2015–present), for which he received several accolades, including the 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

He was apparently, born and raised in Los Angeles, California to Egyptian immigrant parents, Malek studied theatre at the University of Evansville in Indiana. He reportedly began his acting career with supporting roles in film and television, including the Fox sitcom The War at Home (2005–2007), the HBO miniseries The Pacific (2010), and the Night at the Museum film trilogy (2006–2014). He has done voicework for television and video games, as well as motion capture for the latter.

It is known that Malek was born to Egyptian immigrant parents, Said Malek and Nelly Abdel-Malek.

Rami Malek had a long and tough journey to his Oscar. Apparently, Malek worked delivering pizza and making falafel and shawarma sandwiches at a restaurant in Hollywood to make ends meet. And apparently, despite sending his resume to production houses, he found it difficult to get work as an actor, which led to bouts of depression and a loss of confidence. He apparently considered getting a real estate license instead of pursuing an acting career. Well he sure has come a long way. Rami won the Oscar for best actor at the 91st Academy Awards.