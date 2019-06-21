Speculations are rife that IAS officer and civil examination topper Raju Narayana Swamy will be terminated from service with the recommendation from the state government to the Centre even though he still has 10 years to retire.

"I have no official information about the decision to terminate me from the service. I came to know about it from media reports. (If it is true), it is very sad. I am pained," Swamy, an additional chief secretary rank official, was quoted as saying by PTI.

This news comes at a time when Swamy is in a legal battle with the central government regarding his sudden repatriation to the government of Kerala from his post of the Chairman of the Coconut Development Board.

Swamy's tenure was up to August 7, 2019, after he assumed charge of the CDB on August 8, 2018.

One of the reasons for the termination was that the IAS officer has not come to work with the Kerala government three months after he was reassigned to his parent cadre. Along with this, the Kerala government recommended his termination because he failed to inform the government after he completed his service with the Coconut Development Board.

The Kerala High Court has stayed the order to repatriate Swamy from his previous post, reports PTI.

Swamy said that he challenged his repatriation and rejected the charges against him. He was upset that he was shifted from a central government post to a state government one.

"I was shifted from the post of CDB chairman, seven months after taking the charge. I have challenged the decision in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)," Swamy said, reports PTI.

Swamy is known for his staunch anti-corruption stance and has come under the radar of many government officials for his actions against wrong-doers.

He said that he discovered many corrupt activities when he was the chairman of the CDB in Bengaluru and Kolkata. He explained he put an end to teak wood worth crores of rupees being illegally cut in Karnataka's Mandya district and took stern actions against the perpetrators, including a corrupt official.

Swamy went on to allege that a central government servant had called him up and asked him to not take action against the official.