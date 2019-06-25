Norm Self, a priest from North Dakota, appeared in his first adult film at the ripe age of 85. The retired clergyman exchanged his crucifix for life in adult films and has no regrets as of yet. He made three more adult films in the past two years.

Self joined the clergy at the age of 18 and after 28 years of marriage, he realised that he was gay.

It all began in 1997 when Self was working as a campus minister and came across a group of gay men. It was then Self realised that he was gay, he told The Sun.

Self's first introduction to adult film happened when his housemates invited him to be part of one. He said, "My housemate asked me if I'd be in a film. I was invited in and all of a sudden all this attention comes to me. We are going to have sex anyway so why not make it a liberating and bonding experience instead of hiding it away in the shadows?"

Describing his first experience, Self told HuffPost in 2018 that it was delightful. He said that his body was a temple where intimacy and ecstasy intermingled and was open to making more adult films.

"It was splendid! How could it not be? (I was in) a blessed rural setting, surrounded by a cast and crew of loving, competent, supportive brothers intent on sharing the good news of the healing power of pleasure. What could be more delightful? And if you've seen the video, with the two adorable models "performing, what else could be lacking?" Self was quoted as saying by HuffPost.