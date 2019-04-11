Sunny Leone is currently one of the most desirable faces in Bollywood. She quit the adult film industry in 2012 when she was at the top of her game. Just like being flourishing porn star, Sunny has established herself as a brand in the Hindi film industry as well. She is currently living a happy life with her husband Daniel Weber who has always been her pillar of strength during her turbulent times.

Not many people knew that Daniel chose to star in adult movies with Sunny when he was dating her as he couldn't see her sleeping with other men. And it would interest you to know that Daniel was not the only man whom Sunny had worked with in adult movies.

Before Sunny met Daniel and started dating and eventually got married, she was dating Matt Erikson, who was then-Vice President of Marketing at Playboy Enterprises. Matt had helped Sunny set up her own production house which ventured into making adult movies featuring herself and her then-boyfriend. It is also being said that Sunny and Matt got engaged in 2007 but late broke up in 2008.

However, unlike other porn stars, Sunny didn't have pride in her ex-profession. She looked at the porn industry solely as a business. She quickly figured how she can make the most out of it without giving in too much of her.

Sunny Leone was just 18-years-old when she entered the adult film industry. Her decision to star in adult films was not influenced by anyone. She started off with posing only for pictures and then went on to create girl-on-girl content after she revealed that she was bisexual. She later went on to star in adult movies - first with Matt Erickson, her then-boyfriend and later with her current husband Daniel Weber after she approached one of the most popular and biggest adult film company Vivid.

After marketing herself through her website with her titillating content, Sunny gained huge popularity on the World Wide Web. Soon she became one of the most searched celebrities on Google and got a huge loyal fan-base especially in India. But how do you find so many Sunny Leone content on the internet?

"I figured out porn quickly. I started my own website. I taught myself HTML, Photoshop and editing videos. Everything that goes into marketing a website — social media, what search engine optimization is, how to get traffic. People are wondering how there are so many pages on Sunny Leone out there. That's because I've been self-populating them since 2001," Sunny Leone had told GQ magazine in an interview in 2015.

Sunny had said that she sees the world in numbers and since the porn industry is a multibillion-dollar industry, she wanted to make every dollar was to make adding that the porn industry will never face recession.

After she quit the porn industry and became the new foriegn import for item numbers in Bollywood, it was her husband Daniel Weber, who is instrumental in making Sunny the brand in the Hindi film industry. He had also helped her complete a contract with Vivid and now manages her every work - from reading all her scripts to accompanying her to shoot to acting as her bodyguard.

Daniel, who had started production company with Sunny, that used to produce Bollywood projects and selling other things like sex toys and stuffs, completely owns it now since Sunny is no longer a part of it.

For the uninitiated, within a few months into their relationship, Sunny's mother had passed away. Daniel stood by her by her side as a source of strength and later got married.

So back then, when Daniel was asked about marrying a girl whose job was mainly to titillate other men, he had replied, "Sunny is the product, you know? My wife is Karanjit Kaur Vohra, it's totally separate in my mind. Sunny Leone is just the brand."

It's been 8 years since Sunny and Daniel entered into wedlock and are now proud parents to their three kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah. In 2017, the couple had adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra, and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. The girl was just 21-months-old at the time of adoption.

On March 4, 2018, Sunny and her husband announced the birth of their twin boys. The couple named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. She chose the path of surrogacy to complete her family, busting all the myths of being a typical 'desi' family.