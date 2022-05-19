Professor Nilofar Khan of the Kashmir University's Home Sciences Department was appointed as its first woman Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University on Thursday.

A communication issued by the Raj Bhawan said: "In exercise of powers vested in me under section 12 of Jammu and Kashmir Universities Act, 1969, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofar Khan, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three (03) years with effect from the date she takes over change, on terms and conditions to be notified later."

Professor Nilofar Khan succeeds Professor Talat Ahmad, an earth scientist, who served as the Vice-Chancellor on two separate terms.

Who is Prof Nilofar Khan?

Professor Nilofar Khan has 30 years of teaching experience. She also had the distinction of being the first woman to be appointed as Dean Student Welfare at the university a few years ago. Professor Khan earlier held the post of Dean College Development Council.

(With inputs from IANS)