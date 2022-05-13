Stepping up the campaign against "pro-terrorist" employees in the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday terminated three more employees including a Kashmir University professor for their alleged terror links.

These employees have been terminated from service under sub-clause (c) of the provision of clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India in the interest of the nation.

A committee constituted to identify the terror-friendly employees in the Union Territory of J&K, has recommended termination of these in its meeting.

Those terminated from government services included Altaf Hussain Pandit, a Chemistry professor at Kashmir University, Mohammad Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in the School Education Department, and Ghulam Rasool, a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Prof. Altaf Hussain Pandit is associated with Jamaat-e-Islam, he crossed over to Pakistan for terror training and worked as a terror recruiter. He organized stone-pelting and violent protests against the killing of terrorists in 2011 and 2014. He had remained an active militant of JKLF for three years before his arrest by security forces sometime in 1993. Altaf Hussain remained an active cadre of JeI and worked as a terror recruiter. In 2015, Altaf Hussain became an executive member of the Kashmir University Teachers Association and used his position to propagate secessionism among students. It is learnt that Altaf Hussain was instrumental in motivating three students of Kashmir University to join terror ranks. Mohammad Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in the School Education department was a terror overground worker (OGW) and used to radicalize people. He was part of a mob that attacked a police station in Sogam and other government buildings. Ghulam Rasool, a constable of J&K Police acted as an informer to terrorists and used to tip them off about anti-terror operations along with leaking the names of police personnel involved in anti-terror operations.

Over 100 government employees under scanner for links with terrorists

As reported earlier, over 100 government employees are under the scanner for links with anti-national elements across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir government for the last some months has terminated as many as 28 government servants for their links with terrorists and anti-national elements.

After the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to identify and scrutinize terror-friendly employees, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has so far identified over 100 "black-sheep" in the administration. The government is taking action against such employees in a phased manner after verifying all reports.

"Terror-friendly" employees are terminated under Section 311 of the Constitution.

Employees having direct or indirect links with terrorists are terminated from service under sub-clause (c) of the provision of clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

Article 311 of the Constitution of India empowers the government to dismiss an employee on the basis of inquiry report. Since April this year, the J&K government has dismissed 28 employees under this Act. Some employees have challenged this termination in the courts.

Invoking this Article, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh from services "in the 'interest of the security of the state".